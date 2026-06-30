Former WWE superstar John Cena is showing off his new look as he prepares for his hair transplant - and fans are going wild.

The 49-year-old, who began his professional wrestling career in 1999, made his televised WWE main roster debut in 2002. The star had an extremely successful career with organization, which lasted over two decades, wrestling his final match at the end of 2025.

During his time at WWE, Cena sported a number of hair styles, including his 'shaggy' brown locks. Just months ago, he was seen with a full head of brown hair during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena.

He did however, have a signature buzz cut for 15 years of his WWE career, which he wore with his denim jorts.

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Now, the former wrestlers has opted for a 'completely shaven down look' in order to get 'the best possible results'.

Cena is known for his brown locks (Photo by Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 49-year-old wrote: "Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results."

As per Healthline, FUE treatment is a type of hair transplant which is ' done by taking individual hair follicles from your skin and moving them to another part of your body where hair’s thinner or absent'.

It is normally done in multiple sessions over the course of a few days, with Cena documenting 'round 2' of his process.

"Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

"CENA WENT BALD OMG!" exclaimed one fan in the comments.

Another shocked fan penned: "I COMPLETELY MISSED THIS!!"

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026





"This is not right bro, why would they make the GOAT go bald bro wtf. Give him his hair back NOW!" wrote a third.

Many were praising the star for publicising his surgery, as one wrote: "Honestly i actually really respect the fact he’s so open about his hair transplant, it’s such a sensitive topic with men and i think it’s really cool he’s so open about it!"

His Hair Transplant Surgeon, Ken Anderson, responded: "Always great seeing you, my friend. Your commitment to the process and long-term hair health has made all the difference. I'm grateful for the trust you've placed in me and my team, and honored to continue being part of your journey."

Last year, Cena revealed he underwent a hair transplant in November 2024, after fans pointed out his hair loss via signs in the crowd.

"I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena,’” he told People.

I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness," he added.















