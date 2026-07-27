John Cena's candid admission on how his hair transplants have 'totally' changed his life
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John Cena's candid admission on how his hair transplants have 'totally' changed his life

The star also shared the one regret he has about getting the treatment

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: John Cena, Celebrity, Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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