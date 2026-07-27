John Cena's candid admission on how his hair transplants have 'totally' changed his life

John Cena has opened up about spending more than 20 hours in surgery to undergo two hair transplants which he claims has changed his life.

The former wrestler has been honest about his hair loss journey, revealing that 'the best way' to treat it ended up requiring two procedures across 15 months.

"The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there," he said, speaking with People.

Referring to the surgeon who treated him, the 49-year-old added: "I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life."

Advert

Dr. Anderson runs the Anderson Center for Hair in Georgia, and Cena was so happy with his treatment that he went back for more.

"I went back to him like, 'Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?'," he recalled.

"He's like, 'I can. My best results are - if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles'."

The WWE star branded his doctor a 'master', having spent countless hours in surgery after ultimately shaving his head as advised.

The former wrestler has been open about his struggles with hair loss. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He said: "My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours.

"And I'm rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working. I have full trust and faith in him with this process."

But it's not the first time Cena has been candid about his struggles with hair loss, particularly in the public eye.

Speaking with the outlet in 2025, the star admitted: "As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said, 'The bald John Cena'.

He also shared his one regret. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

"They pushed me into going to see what my options were and actually do some homework to learn about scalp health, hair health, follicle health.

"I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner, and I also got a hair transplant."

But he also shared the one regret he has about getting the treatment.

"I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago," he confessed.

Cena noted that after finding out 'eight out of 10 men suffer from thinning or baldness', it made him feel more confident to seek help from a doctor.