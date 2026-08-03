Theater producers' statement in full as Ariana Grande quits West End show over 'public scrutiny'
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Theater producers' statement in full as Ariana Grande quits West End show over 'public scrutiny'

The 7 Rings singer was set to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in Sunday in the Park with George

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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