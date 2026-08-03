Theater producers' statement in full as Ariana Grande quits West End show over 'public scrutiny'

The company producing the West End show, Sunday in the Park with George, which Ariana Grande was due to star in have issued a statement following her drawback from the spotlight.

The Thank U Next singer's representatives confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the 33-year-old would be 'taking a step back' from the public limelight after her Eternal Sunshine Tour wraps up in London on September 1.

Grande's reps confirmed this was due to 'public-facing work and appearances leading to endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. The singer's physical appearance and health have been a topic of speculation in recent years, increasing with the release of her latest album, Petal, last week.

The 33-year-old was due to return to London in Summer 2027, to star in the West End production of Sunday in the Park with George, but her representatives have confirmed that this will no longer be the case. However, the show will still be going ahead, the theater production company have confirmed.

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Grande will be taking a step back from the spotlight after her tour wraps up next month (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

“Empire Street Productions have said following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George," a statement to the Press Association read.

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.

“We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.”

A source close to the music star told PEOPLE that Grande would still be supporting the team and 'looks forward to seeing them bring the brilliant project to life'.

Grande's Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, who she was set to star alongside, will still be performing in the show.

The show's social media account also posted a story on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that Grande's decision comes 'with our complete understanding and support.'

The singer was set to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

No replacement for Grande, who was set to play Dot in the musical, has been announced, with the company clarifying that the casting announcement will be 'announced in due course'.

The role was set to be the singer's West End debut, almost two decades after making her Broadway debut at 15 years old in 2008, when she starred as Charlotte the cheerleader in the musical 13. Two years later, she made her television debut, starring as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, until its final episode aired in 2013.

Her first major hit song, The Way, was released in March the same year, which featured her late ex, Mac Miller. Her debut studio album, Yours Truly was released in August 2013.

Since then, the star has released eight studio albums. The star has had a hugely successful music career, alongside acting having won three Grammy Awards, and received 20 nominations.

Her latest prestigious award came in 2026, which she picked up alongside Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit movie track Defying Gravity.



