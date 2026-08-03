Ariana Grande's rep speaks out after singer pulls out of West End debut due to 'endless public scrutiny'
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Ariana Grande's rep speaks out after singer pulls out of West End debut due to 'endless public scrutiny'

Grande is currently performing on her Eternal Sunshine Tour

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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