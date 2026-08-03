Ariana Grande's rep speaks out after singer pulls out of West End debut due to 'endless public scrutiny'

Ariana Grande is taking a step back from the limelight due to 'endless public scrutiny,' her reps have confirmed.

Grande, who is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, will take a step back when the tour ends in London next month, meaning she will no longer appear in in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, PEOPLE magazine confirmed.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," a rep told the outlet.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

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The statement went on to conclude that the Thank U, Next singer has had a 'beautiful experience' on tour and that 'she loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour'.

Grande will take a step back after wrapping her tour in London (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Over recent years, Grande, 33, has dealt with speculation about her health and appearance. The speculation continued as she released her new album, Petal just last week.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Ariana Grande for comment.

Grande was set to star alongside her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey during her upcoming West End debut, which was due to kick off at London’s Barbican Centre. However, a source close to PEOPLE says Grande would still be 'supporting the brilliant team bring the project to life'.

The 33-year-old began her acting career in 2008, starring in Broadway as she was cast as cheerleader Charlotte in the Broadway musical. Just one year later, she made her television debut starring as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious, alongside Victoria Justice, later releasing her debut studio album in 2013.

Ariana was due to perform in the West End next month (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Most recently, the star hit the big screen, starring in Wicked and Wicked 2 as Glinda. It was here where she met her previous partner, Ethan Slater. It's reported the two have now gone their separate ways, with Grande 'teasing' fans that she's back with her ex, Ricky Álvarez.

The Thank U Next singer had been heard changing the lyrics to her song during the tour, with fans believing the exes had rekindled. In many of her shows, she had been heard changing the original lyrics: "Wrote some songs about Ricky now I listen and laugh.'

Instead, she had been singing: "Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back," which had been met with enormous cheers from the crowds every night.

Speculation has since increased further with the release of her latest album. In one track in particular, Bad Thing (Bunny Hop) where Grande sings: “Meet you by the staircase where we / Fell in love, let’s do it twice.”

Elsewhere, she asks 'have you been fine this whole time?' before singing about the 'time she's been wasting'.

The couple first started dating in 2015, meeting when Álvarez was a dancer during her Honeymoon Tour. However, it was reported the two went their seperate ways in July 2016.

Last month, they were photographed together in Austin.