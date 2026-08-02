Zendaya says she's not a 'cold water girl' after experts question benefits of popular wellness trend for women
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Zendaya says she's not a 'cold water girl' after experts question benefits of popular wellness trend for women

A doctor on The Mel Robbins Podcast has suggested another trend that may be more beneficial

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Topics: Celebrity, Health, Zendaya

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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