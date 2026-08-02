Tom Holland confirms there's 'a whole plan' for Spider-Man successor

While Tom Holland remains firmly in the Spidey suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has admitted to having a 'whole plan' in place for his lucky successor.

It's safe to say whoever is next to walk in Spider-Man's shoes how big boots to fill.

Holland has held the iconic role for the last decade, and there is an ever-growing speculation that his future now lies away from the MCU.

That being said, it seems the star knows exactly what his next moves are, after appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

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"There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting."

The star said he would like to be involved in passing on the role in some way. (Jeff Spicer/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

The 30-year-old added: "I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure."

And it's not the first time he has discussed passing on the legendary role.

"For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland told Empire in June.

"Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Holland threw Adolescence's Owen Cooper into the mix. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA)

And while he's not one to throw names around, the star did put Adolescence actor Owen Cooper's name in the hat as someone he would like to see as Spider-Man.

Speaking with the outlet, he added: "Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day landed in cinemas just days ago (July 29), and reactions have been largely positive.

Speaking with the BBC, one fan said: "I have been a Spider-Man fan since I was six years old, but it's only in the last decade I have really got into it, all because of these films."

He noted that Brand New Day was hit favourite film of Holland's Spider-Man run, claiming that Holland delivered his 'most mature performance' as the character yet.

As another added: "Half his life he has been doing this character. He's handled it very well."