Zendaya shares quality Tom Holland has that she wants to 'inherit more of'
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Zendaya shares quality Tom Holland has that she wants to 'inherit more of'

Zendaya has previously said she loved working with Tom Holland, praising his 'talent' and 'passion'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andreas SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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