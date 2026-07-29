Influencer Emilie Kiser speaks out after toddler son seen on boat without life jacket
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Influencer Emilie Kiser speaks out after toddler son seen on boat without life jacket

The influencer's family has faced fresh scrutiny over a year after their toddler drowned

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌emiliekiser/Instagram

Topics: Emilie Kiser, Parenting, TikTok

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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