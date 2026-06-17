Emilie Kiser is speaking out in her first interview since the devastating death of her son Trigg, who passed away after falling into a swimming pool last year.

Trigg, who was just three years old, died in hospital a few days after falling into the Kiser family's pool at their home in Arizona on May 12, 2025.

Emilie, a well-known influencer who has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, was not home at the time of the tragic ordeal. Trigg and her youngest son Teddy were being looked after by their dad, Brady Kiser.

Brady was reportedly distracted when Trigg fell into the pool. It's said that the toddler was in the water for several minutes before he found unconscious.

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Trigg was then rushed to hopsital but sadly died on May 18.

Emilie Kiser's son Trigg died in May 2025 (emiliekiser/Instagram)

Emilie has spoken out on a few occasions about the unimaginable loss her and her family have faced. In one instance she called Trigg's death 'preventable' as she urged other parents to read up on pool safety when it comes to children.

Now Emilie has sat down for her first official interview with Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast.

In an exclusive preview of the episode shared with PEOPLE, Emilie discusses Trigg's death. She says: "Losing a child really shows you in the scariest, most real way possible just how quickly life can change, and how quickly life can be literally taken away."

"I always try to remind myself that I have a choice to make," Emilie continues. "I can either let this completely derail me more than it already has, and not really feel like I'm fit or able to take care of my younger son, or I can do everything in my power to be the best mom I possibly can for him, and give him the same love that Trigg had and has."

The full interview with Shetty drops today (June 17).

After her son's death and a subsequent investigation into the matter, police wanted to charge 29-year-old Brady with Class 4 felony charge of child abuse since he was caring for Trigg when he fell into the pool.

However, Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) later decided that the dad-of-two would not face charges as it was unlikely that a jury would find him guilty.

Part of MCAO's statement issued at the time read: "Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a 'reasonable likelihood of conviction'.

"After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard.

"MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.