Why Barron Trump could be called before Congress after Tate brothers were arrested
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Why Barron Trump could be called before Congress after Tate brothers were arrested

Barron’s reported influence inside Trump’s circle has now drawn fresh scrutiny.

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Barron Trump, Donald Trump, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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