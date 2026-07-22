Several members of Donald Trump's administration have spoken out about the Crown Prosecution Service's request to extradite the Tate brothers from the US back to the UK.

On July 18, Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested and detained in Miami on the request of British authorities. Following the detainment of the brothers, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) requested the extradition of the brothers from the US to the UK.

A White House official has since spoken out, confirming it will allow Andrew and Tristan Tate to be extradited to Britain, and it made its stance on the 'issue' very clear.

A US official told The Telegraph: "The White House has no involvement and no feelings on the issue."

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A senior department official also told The Post: "The secretary has not spoken to the Tate Brothers or their lawyers. The State Department has no plans to act on this matter at this time."

Additionally, a senior administration official told Axios: "The US has an extradition treaty with the UK and the administration intends to honor it in this case."

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been detained in Miami (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

What have Andrew and Tristan Tate been charged with?

The CPS confirmed that Andrew has been charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan is facing a charge of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

The total number of charges against the brothers in the UK now stands at 59 according to police, the BBC reports. Both Tate brothers have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew Tate has been charged with seven further counts of rape, among other charges relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of children (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Alleged connections between the Tate brothers and Donald Trump

It follows questions arising as to whether the US would allow this as a result of the Tate brothers claiming to be connected to President Donald Trump.

In March last year, Andrew stated he is 'very close with the Trump family'.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Alina Habba, also told Andrew during the filming of a podcast episode in January: "I got your back over here."

Add in vice president JD Vance following both brothers on X and you can see why there's cause for concern.

The Trump administration's comments follow a statement released by the lawyer representing Andrew and Tristan.

Both brothers have denied any wrongdoing (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tate brother's lawyer, Joseph McBride, maintained that 'the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent'.

"Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked," the lawyer added.

He previously resolved: "We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

UNILAD has contacted The White House for comment.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org