Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been detained in Miami on the request of British authorities.

The Tate brothers were arrested on Saturday (July 18), which brings further charges on the pair from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS confirmed that Andrew Tate has been charged with seven further counts of rape, on top of charges alleging sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

Tristan Tate is facing a charge of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

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Prosecutors say the alleged crimes took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

The Tate brothers have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing more charges (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Following their arrests by the US Marshal Service this weekend, prosecutors 'will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges', according to the CPS, as well as further charges pinned on the Tate brothers.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven."

He continued: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.”

Andrew Tate has been detained (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Joseph McBride, a lawyer representing Andrew and Tristan Tate, said in a statement 'the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent'.

"Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked," the lawyer added.

"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

McBride suggested the recent charges are to counter a defamation case filed by Andrew and Tristan Tate in the US.

Prosecutors in the UK confirmed in May 2025 that Andrew and Tristan Tate would face 21 charges in the UK, with the alleged offences said to have taken place between 2012 and 2016.