Epstein-linked modeling scout Daniel Siad found dead at home

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

A modeling scout whose name appears almost 2,000 times in the Epstein files has been found dead at his home in Paris.

Daniel Siad denied all knowledge of Epstein's crimes, but admitted to introducing him to models throughout his career.

His body was discovered by a 28-year-old woman on Monday (July 20) at his home in the suburb of Colombes.

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The Nanterre prosecutor's office reported: "An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery."

The 69-year-old was one of numerous men under investigation in France in relation to the crimes committed by the late sex offender, and also faced accusations of rape himself.

A model accused him while she was working in France in 1990, allegations which Siad vehemently denied.

The 69-year-old also faced accusations of rape which he denied. (RTL)

Speaking with BFMTV in May, he said: "I have never raped anyone in my life."

Lawyers representing the model who made the complaint said they were simply 'stunned' by the news of his death.

"We are at a loss for words to describe the anger and sadness we feel," they wrote in a statement, noting that their client has been 'denied a criminal trial'.

Speaking about his connection to Epstein with CNN prior to his death, Siad noted: "I trusted him and believed this guy was a professional person.

His name allegedly appeared nearly 2,000 times in the Epstein files (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

"I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation. I believed this guy is a professional person."

He further claimed to believe in the interview that Epstein was a casting director for Victoria's Secret.

Files released by the Department of Justice earlier this year show that Epstein paid tens of thousands of dollars to Siad over the course of several years.

The files also detailed specific messages that Siad had allegedly written to Epstein, including one in which he said: "Cute French girl in Marrakesh… She said that she will [be] happy to meet you."

A 2018 email further revealed that Siad was allegedly seeking a 'good looking young assistant' for Epstein.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org