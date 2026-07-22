A resurfaced Instagram comment has revealed what Erling Haaland's coffee order is in the US and it's leaving some social media users confused.

After being pictured having picked up a stuffed raccoon clutching a bottle of alcohol, you'd think Erling Haaland wouldn't be able to shock people much more.

However, full of surprises, the Manchester city striker who made his World Cup debut in this year's FIFA 2026 game has continued to send fans into a spiral. And this time it's about his coffee order.

A resurfaced comment from the footballer reveals his very specific order when it comes to ordering the beverage while in the United States.

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As detailed in a screenshot shared by Pubity, a video was shared online with the caption: "If Haaland is really chronically online I need to know his coffee order in the US."

And fulfilling the Instagram user's request, an account which appears to indeed be Haaland's responded: "Mold free coffee, raw milk & raw honey !"

That isn't all either.

You clapping the barista if they manage to get your order right if you copy Haaland (Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The comment continued: "(Add the raw honey after the temperature drops a bit with a wooden spoon!)"

And it's not taken long for social media users to weigh in.

One user wrote: "What kind of coffee place did he go to that made him start asking for mold free coffee?"

"Where does he get raw (unpasturized) milk at cafés? It's nutrient dense and good for you but hard to find," another added.

A third commented: "With the “wooden spoon?” That’s some wild order lol."

However, while you're welcome to test out Haaland's coffee order, after all, no one likes mold in their coffee, fans have been urged not to copy his 6,000 'Viking diet'.

It follows Haaland sharing an insight into his day-to-day via YouTube (Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The 6′5″ Norwegian player recently launched his own YouTube channel inviting fans into his day-to-day life.

Alongside fans seeing he pops maple syrup in his coffee when at home, they also spotted how he dabbles in herbal tea, protein powder and some fried eggs and bread.

However, it's when it comes to his consumption of eggs, red meat, raw milk, bone marrow, yogurt and more which has sparked a nutritionist speaking out in warning.

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed, noted this diet works for Haaland because, well, he's a World Cup level footballer.

So, shockingly, it may not quite work so well for the likes of you and me when we don't have the same 6'5'' stature, muscle mass, genetics, performance goals or training schedule.

The dietician warned trying to copy Haaland's diet when not used to consuming such foods could increase the risk of contracting E.coli, Salmonella and Listeria.

So maybe just stick to his coffee order for now eh?