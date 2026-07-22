Expert shares tips on how to prevent parasite causing 'explosive diarrhea' after man hospitalized
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Expert shares tips on how to prevent parasite causing 'explosive diarrhea' after man hospitalized

Nearly two thousand people have been infected by the parasite

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NBC Chicago 5

Topics: Health, US News, Food and Drink

Callum Jones
Callum Jones