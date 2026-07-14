Health officials have identified a possible source of a parasite outbreak in Michigan after 44 people were hospitalized with an infection that can cause 'explosive diarrhea' - a record high for the state in a single year.

State authorities have released the findings of their preliminary investigation into the cyclosporiasis outbreak - an intestinal infection caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

The infection spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, and this year is 'on track to be the biggest year on record' for cyclosporiasis not only across Michigan, but also across the US.

In a statement, officials reported: "Current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak."

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Though they pressed that this is not a definitive outcome, with other food items yet to be ruled out.

As of Monday (July 13), the number of infections had surged to 2,640, setting a new state record. Michigan typically reports just 40 to 50 patients each year.

Officials also are yet to identify a particular supplier in connection with the outbreak.

Health officials emphasized that their preliminary findings are not a final conclusion. (Getty Stock Images)

But it's not the first time leafy greens have been connected to an outbreak of the virus.

Previous Cyclospora eruptions in the US have been linked to lettuce, salad mixes, and other fresh produce, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, fruit mixes, snow peas and snap peas.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

While some people with the illness may not experience any symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that others may develop the following:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Less common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include:

Those infected may experience numerous symptoms. (Getty Stock Images)

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

The CDC further noted: "A Cyclospora infection sometimes goes away on its own. But if you don’t treat it, your symptoms may last for a month or longer. This puts you at risk of severe dehydration and other complications."

Health officials have now issued guidance on how to prepare salad amid the outbreak.

They recommend using whole lettuces instead of pre-made mixes, and urged consumers to remove the outer two or three layers of leaves, and then wash thoroughly under running water.

While washing produce will not completely remove the parasite, officials say it can reduce the risk of illness.