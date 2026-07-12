Here are the foods to be extra cautious of as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn people about a parasite sweeping across the US.

The CDC alongside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed earlier this month that they'd launched an investigation into a major outbreak of cyclosporiasis, the illness you develop when infected with Cyclospora, the microscopic parasite.

145 laboratory-confirmed cases across 17 different states were recorded as of last month, though 'the true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the number reported'.

Cyclosporiasis a form of food poisoning that typically starts within a week of ingesting the parasite, with the main symptom being 'explosive diarrhea'.

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I mean, it's the last thing you want (Getty Stock Photo)

It 'spreads through the fecal-oral route — germs from contaminated poop (feces) get into your mouth', the CDC explains.

The source of the current outbreak remains unclear, though health officials say certain foods are more likely to contain the parasite.

As a result, it'a advised to be extra cautious with fresh produce, including lettuce, berries and herbs.

Taco Bell has even pulled fresh ingredients off its menu due to a rise in cases.

Produce with plenty of leaves is particularly a cause for concern, so it's advised you wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly and cook through where possible.

The CDC has also confirmed there's been a link between the following foods and outbreaks recorded in the US:

Basil

Cilantro

Mesclun lettuce

Raspberries

Snow peas

Sweet peas

To avoid falling ill, the CDC suggests that you wash your hands with soap and water before and after using the bathroom.

And as it comes with food, you should be doing the same.

There are a number of ways to reduce your risk of falling ill (Getty Stock Photo)

All food prep surfaces should be washed down with soapy and hot water before and after use, while it's also advised to avoid drinking untreated water or using it to cook any food.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

While some people with the illness may not experience any symptoms, the CDC warns that others may develop the following:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Less common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include:

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

Explaining further, the CDC states: "A Cyclospora infection sometimes goes away on its own. But if you don’t treat it, your symptoms may last for a month or longer. This puts you at risk of severe dehydration and other complications."