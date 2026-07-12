Everyday habit 98% of people experience can damage your relationships and cause a break up

A psychotherapist has revealed a common habit that 98 percent of people experience everyday could actually be damaging your relationships - and even pave the way for a break up.

Whether you've been together for six months or 16 years, every relationship takes effort, patience, and a fair bit of compromise.

And it's often the little things we do day after day, rather than the big dramatic arguments, that can have the biggest impact over time.

According to psychotherapist Eloise Skinner, there's an everyday habit that many of us don't even realize we're guilty of that could be slowly eating away at your bond with your partner as it 'shows a lack of respect', and breaks down values like 'trust, respect, intimacy, and shared dialogue'.

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The habit in question? Interrupting your partner while they're speaking.

While it might seem harmless in the moment, according to the expert, it shouldn't be overlooked.

A study by RescueTime revealed that 98 percent of people report being interrupted at least a few times every single day - whether at home, work, or anywhere in between.

Interrupting your partner could be doing more damage than you might think. (Getty Stock Images)

Skinner told UNILAD: "It focuses attention on the person interrupting, which can lead to feelings of being disregarded or unheard.

"Interrupting can also imply a level of control, since it switches the leadership in the conversation, and it can be perceived as disrespectful, depending on the dynamic."

The expert further noted that this could often lead to significant 'miscommunication' within relationships.

"When someone interrupts, they may have made assumptions or interpretations around the message or point of the other person," she added.

It could lead to a 'miscommunication' problem within the relationship. (Getty Stock Images)

But it's not just a problem in romantic relationships.

The report revealed that interruptions in the workplace can eat up 28 billion wasted hours a year, racking up a loss of nearly $1 trillion to the US economy.

According to Skinner, interruptions aren't the only common habit that can cause a rift between couples.

"A loss of shared dialogue could also be hugely impactful - for example, if you stop wanting to ask your partner about their day, or you feel that your partner no longer actively listens to your own experiences," she said.

And finally, there's one harmful habit that comes as a direct result of a common culprit: technology.

The psychotherapist claimed: "If your partner is always on their phone and disengages when they speak to you, it might damage trust, intimacy and the ability to engage in shared dialogue."