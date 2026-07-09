Taco Bell pulls fresh ingredients off menu as Cyclospora parasite cases surge across US
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Taco Bell pulls fresh ingredients off menu as Cyclospora parasite cases surge across US

Since May, cases of the parasite infection have been reported in 17 states across the US

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Topics: Food and Drink, Health, Taco Bell, US News

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.