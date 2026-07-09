Amid a widespread outbreak of Cyclosporiasis spreading across the US, a ingredient recall sign has cropped up around various Taco Bell locations.

It could just be a coincidence, but at the same time a parasite outbreak has been coursing through the US, fast food chain Taco Bell has decided to pull fresh ingredients from its menu in several of its locations.

Best known for its Crunchy Supreme Tacos, beefy Burritos and Quesadillas, several Taco Bell restaurants have been spotted sporting signs reading, as reported by WWJ: "We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall."

The notice continues, one sign also shared on Reddit: "We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them."

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UNILAD has contacted Taco Bell for comment.

The notices have been spotted in locations including Metro Detroit. And mean fans of the Crunchy Supreme or Cantina Chicken won't be able to enjoy the items

Various Taco Bell restaurants have recalled several ingredients (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

But what is the nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis? And how can you try your best to stay safe?

Cyclosporiasis is 'an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis,' the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

A parasite is an organism that lives on or inside another organism and people can become infected by Cyclospora cayetanensis by ingesting food or water that contains it.

It spreads through faeces but can also spread through fruits or vegetables which have been exposed to contaminated water.

On 1 July, the CDC revealed its latest update in its surveillance of the parasite outbreak.

As of June 16, 2026, 145 cases were reported in the US but it notes 'the true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the number reported'.

The parasite is not typically life-threatening but has some pretty uncomfortable symptoms (Getty Stock Images)

Indeed, a CBS article published yesterday (July 8), reports nearly 1,000 people simply in Michigan being diagnosed with the infection and there being 17 states which've confirmed cases between the months of May and June 16.

States include Illinois, Maryland, New York and Texas.

But how do you know if you've contracted the parasite or not?

Well, you may or may not experience symptoms should you have Cyclosporiasis.

However, symptoms can include 'watery diarrhea' alongside 'frequent' and 'sometimes explosive bowel movements' - the parasite infecting the small intestine specifically.

You may experience bloating and cramping too (Getty Stock Images)

This can lead to feelings of nausea and fatigue, bloating and cramping, alongside possible loss of appetite and weight loss too.

Cyclosporiasis is not typically life-threatening, but certainly isn't pleasant to experience.

If you've contracted it, you can often recover without treatment, and officials recommend staying hydrated. You can also contact a healthcare professional and receive antibiotics if necessary.

Your best bet to try and avoid it is to try to steer clear of potentially contaminated food or water - salads, herbs and raspberries among foods which have been linked to the outbreak.

It's also recommended to wash produce thoroughly before consuming it, although this doesn't always clear the infection completely.

Some imports of raspberries have been linked to the outbreak (JORGE UZON / AFP via Getty Images)

While it's not considered a national health emergency, the outbreak is being closely monitored.

A spokesperson for the FDA told CBS News: "The FDA and the CDC continue to monitor case counts and cluster activity.

"Additionally, the FDA is aware of the ongoing investigation of Cyclospora illnesses in Michigan and is engaged with state partners to assist in an outbreak response. FDA's scientists and investigators work closely with state partners, international regulators — through mutual recognition agreements — and industry stakeholders to drive compliance with food safety regulations."