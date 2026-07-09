Despite the United States welcoming a record number of tourists this summer due to the World Cup - many Americans will also be heading across the pond for a 'Euro Summer'.

However, they may want to repack their suitcases, after one influencer reveals the 'biggest mistakes' they make with their outfit choices - especially those visiting the French capital of Paris.

Europe is home to some of the most fashionable cities in the world, including, Paris, Milan and London - so everyone wants to impress. That's not to say the States isn't fashionable of course, in fact, the complete opposite, with New York also falling into the 'Big Four' category for the cities of fashion.

However, the TikToker @aliceinparisofficial reveals that 'Euro Summer' is ' all about looking effortless, but still polished'. She also states that the biggest mistakes tourists make when visiting cities including Paris, Rome, Milan, Nice or Barcelona 'is dressing too casually'. Here's her top tips on how to avoid this:

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Alice recommends leaving the logo T-Shirts at home (@aliceinparisofficial/TikTok)

Ditch the Logo T-Shirts

Although a LA Lakers shirt or an 'I Heart New York' T-Shirts are staples in cupboards around the world, @aliceinparisofficial recommends ditching the logo tops for those heading across the pond.

"It instantly screams tourist," she says. "Instead go for a clean well fitted [white] T-Shirt."

Leave the Sports bras at home

Despite the trend of wearing a sports bar of a top being a staple in LA and Miami, the trend doesn't seem to have traveled across the pond, as the influencer recommends swapping them out for a linen top or camisole while taking in the sites of Paris.

Don't think about packing the Flip Flops

They're light, they're airy, and they're easy to walk in. What could be wrong with them? Well, everything, Alice says.

The TikToker says they're 'out of place' in a city like Paris, and recommends swapping them out for minimalist leather sandals or light sneakers.

Denim is a big no go (x2)!

Unfortunately for those double denim lovers, denim is a big no go, Alice says - as they take up two of the top tips.

For starters, although denim shorts are a staple in the summer wardrobe, Alice says 'short and distressed' denim shorts are 'way too casual' and 'festival style' for everyday dressing in Paris.

She recommends opting for long tailored linen shorts or pants instead.

And the fifth tip is for those wanting to wear jeans - or any other denim for that matter, in 30°C/86°F heat. Instead, once again, Alice recommends linen trousers, light weight cotton pants or a 'breezy skirt' instead.

Although many fans are thanking Alice for the tips, others say they're going to 'wear whatever they want' on their vacation and 'aren't worried about blending in'.

Of course, these are just light-hearted tips and there's no strict rules. Comfort and feeling good is key!



