'Worst number' to pick for Mega Millions as biggest jackpot of the year hits $604,000,000
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'Worst number' to pick for Mega Millions as biggest jackpot of the year hits $604,000,000

A winning ticket holder needs to beat odds of 1-in-290 million to win the jackpot

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Lottery, Money, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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