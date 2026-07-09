'Worst number' to pick for Mega Millions as biggest jackpot of the year hits $604,000,000

The 'worst numbers' to pick ahead of the Mega Millions jackpot draw on Friday (July 10) have been revealed, as the winner is set to claim an eye-watering $604 million.

We've all pondered what we would possibly do if a million dollars happened to land in our bank accounts.

But several hundred million? It's almost incomprehensible.

But one person could become a multi-millionaire as soon as Friday, as the Mega Millions lottery draw has reached it's biggest jackpot of the year, which currently stands at $604 million.

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The jackpot has risen from $576 million last week, after no tickets correctly matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning lottery numbers pulled were: 2, 31, 35, 36, 63, and Mega Ball 12.

But the person to win the jackpot this week as a great battle ahead, having to overcome ridiculous odds of more than 1-in-290 million to win the jaw-dropping prize money.

Someone in the US could be made $600 million richer this Friday (July 10). (Getty Stock Images)

However, a lottery 'expert' who has examined all of the draws since the UK's National Lotto began, has revealed the number to avoid more than any other.

Speaking with The Sun, data analyst Danny Waites reported that 38 was most common with 407 appearances, while 23 was the second most drawn at 392 times, followed by 31, 11, 45 and 25.

He further noted that, ironically, number 13 has been the least drawn ball with 298 appearances.

But he also claimed that numbers 50-59 also have a much lower frequency count.

And if a winner is found this weekend, they have a very important decision to make.

The expert revealed the number he would absolutely avoid ahead of the enormous draw. (Getty Stock Images)

They will have to choose between taking the payment as a lump sum or in instalments, which each come with their individual pros and cons.

If the lucky winner decides to take an enormous lump sum, the payout will be reduced to $266.3 million - but will also be required to pay federal tax on their winnings, which stands at 24 percent.

However, if they choose to take the money in 30 annual instalments, they will also have to pay the 37 percent federal marginal tax rate.

On top of this, they will be ordered to pay a state tax, the rate of which varies by region.

But if you happen to live in Texas, Florida, or California, the state doesn't add an additional lottery tax.