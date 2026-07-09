Norway's World Cup superstar Erling Haaland has revealed what he eats in a day, including the takeaway he indulges in on a 'cheat' day.

The 25-year-old athlete has secured Norway a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in history, as they are set to face England in Miami on Saturday (July 11).

It's also the first time in World Cup history that three players have scored seven or more goals at the same tournament, with the record being broken by Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe, and Haaland.

But the Manchester City player isn't breaking records without a life dedicated to training and eating clean.

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Haaland previously revealed on the Man City podcast that he eats around 6,000 calories a day to feed his 6ft 5in frame.

That's double what the United States Department of Agriculture recommends an active man his age should eat, although Haaland of course lives a very active lifestyle.

The athlete noted that he likes to eat 'real' food, including eggs, milk, red meat, fish, and honey, as opposed to ultra-processed meals.

And like many Premier League players, he has a private chef to help him to stay consistent.

The superstar soccer player has revealed what he eats in a day. (Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

His diet is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, with his dad Alfie Haaland telling ESPN in 2019: "He was told a story by Patrice Evra about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano had fish, nothing else. Erling now tries to do the same things because Ronaldo is 34 and still at the top of the game, so it shows the value of doing the right things."

Haaland said: "I try to eat things that are like real, with as less ingredients as possible.

"I think that's what I try to do, you've got so much processed food in this world right now, it's important to eat quality."

But the soccer player is only human, and like all of us, he has a go-to cheat day meal.

"I love food and I eat so much, but if I cheat I eat kebab pizza," he admitted.

He has helped Norway reach the quarter finals of the World Cup for the first time. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"I love it, it's so good, if me and my brother buy it we're like hyping each other up eating as much as possible."

But stressing the importance of nutrition as a high-level athlete, he added: "The better food you you put in your body the better you're going to perform."

Former Norway player Josh King once compared Haaland to 'a bear' because of his insatiable appetite.

Norway's route to the final (UNILAD)

Speaking on the Cycling GK YouTube channel, he said: "I’ve never, ever seen anyone eat as much as he does. He’s shredded but I don’t know… he just eats like a bear."

While Haaland is in joint second for the most goals scored at this tournament, he has some way to go before joining the ranks of the all-time top World Cup goal scorers...

All-time World Cup top scorers

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Messi takes the top spot (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 21

World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (no goals), 2014 (four goals), 2018 (one goal), 2022 (seven goals), 2026 (eight goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 30

Kylian Mbappé - France

Mbappé has already scored a number of goals in this year's tournament (Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 19

World Cups: Three - 2018 (four goals), 2022 (eight goals), 2026 (seven goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 19

Miroslav Klose - Germany

He's now the head coach of FC Nürnberg (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 16

World Cups: Four - 2002 (five goals), 2006 (five goals), 2010 (four goals), 2014 (two goals)

Number of matches played: 24

Ronaldo - Brazil

Ronaldo won his first World Cup aged 17 (Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 15

World Cups: Four - 1994 (no goals), 1998 (four goals), 2002 (eight goals), 2006 (three goals)

Number of matches played: 19

Harry Kane - England

Kane is England's top goal scorer (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 14

World Cups: Three - 2018 (six goals), 2022 (two goals), 2026 (six goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 16

Gerd Müller - West Germany

Müller is considered to be one of the best strikers in history (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 14

World Cups: Two - 1970 (10 goals), 1974 (four goals)

Number of matches played: 13

Just Fontaine - France

Fontaine being held by his team mates in 1958 (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Number of goals: 13

World Cups: One - 1958

Number of matches played: Six

Pelé - Brazil

Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil (Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 12

World Cups: Four - 1958 (six goals), 1962 (one goal), 1966 (one goal), 1970 (four goals)

Number of matches played: 14

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Siuuu (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 11

World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (one goal), 2014 (one goal), 2018 (four goals), 2022 (one goal), 2026 (three goals at time of writing)

Number of matches played: 27

Jürgen Klinsmann - West Germany/Germany

He helped West Germany win the 1990 World Cup (Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)

Number of goals: 11

World Cups: Three - 1990 (three goals), 1994 (five goals), 1998 (three goals)

Number of matches played: 17