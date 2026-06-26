A woman is convinced she knows who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after claiming the 'script' had been leaked - and it's 'right in front of our face'.

As with any major sporting tournament, there are several frontrunners widely considered favourites to win the World Cup.

And as things stand, Argentina, France, England, Spain, Brazil and Portugal are the teams that are looking favourable.

But one woman on TikTok is convinced she knows exactly who's taking the highly-coveted trophy this year, and that the whole tournament is scripted 'just like the NFL', she claims.

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"We all know the Super Bowl conspiracy, every year they give us the logo, and the colors of the logo happen to end up being the colors of the teams playing in the final - we all know there's a script for the NFL," claims Paige, a content creator who believes she's got things worked out.

TikTokker Paige believes the answer is 'very obvious'. (@dabblefantasy/Instagram)

"Well FIFA has a script too," she said, "And it's right in front of our faces, it's been very obvious this whole time."

"Portugal is winning the World Cup and FIFA leaked the script," she claimed in a clip shared on the Dabble Fantasy Instagram page.

Explaining the wild conspiracy theory, she added: "The World Cup logo itself is always black and white. But what you might not know is that every World Cup has it's official colors, and those colors just happen to correlate with the winner every single year for at least the last three."

Going back through the winners in previous years, she continued: "In 2022, Argentina won, and the colors for the World Cup were Argentina's flag.

"Then in 2018, France won, and you can't tell me that these colors don't match France."

She claimed that the 2018 colors foresaw France winning the World Cup. (@dabblefantasy/Instagram)

In the case of the 2014 winners, Germany, she acknowledged that some people might see the colour match as a 'bit of a stretch'.

"But it's the same red and yellow tone from the flag, and their away kits are green," she explained.

And that leaves us with this year's colors - green, red, blue, and grey.

So what country could it possible point to?

She believes the 2026 World Cup winners are Portugal. (@dabblefantasy/Instagram)

"My first thought," she said, "An underdog team, Morocco."

Paige added: "However they are missing the blue - the more obvious option is Portugal."

And if you're wondering where on earth she's getting blue from in the Portuguese flag - take a closer look.

Paige claims the shields on the flag are the same blue as the World Cup logo for 2026.

"They wrote the script", she concluded.