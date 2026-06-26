A woman is convinced that she has found a way to predict who will win this year's FIFA World Cup.

The competition is now well under way in Mexico, Canada, and the US, with the group stages still ongoing before moving into the knockout.

It's still anyone's guess who will be taking home the coveted trophy this year, but content creator Paige reckons that she's figured out just who it might be.

This is because she claimed that a FIFA 'script' is out there showing the winning team 'right in front of our faces'.

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It comes down to a strange conspiracy theory to do with the colors on the World Cup logo each year.

"What you might not know is that every World Cup has it's official colors," said Paige. "And those colors just happen to correlate with the winner every single year for at least the last three."

Paige explained how she spotted the correlation (@dabblefantasy/Instagram)

Paige has now opened up to UNILAD about how she spotted this strange trend.

She explained that it all comes down to a parallel with the Super Bowl logo, which also has its own colors that match those of the winning team.

"I realized FIFA has official colors so I looked at the 2022 World Cup colors and they were legitimately the same colors as Argentina," she told us.

Her curiosity piqued, she decided to dig a little deeper and see if this strange occurrence had happened on any other occasions.

And when she looked, she saw that it had gone back to 2014.

"I dug deeper and all the colors matched the winners actually going further than I did in the video the 2014 cup colors and winner also align," Paige said.

These included matches in 2022 with Argentina, and then again in 2018 with France as well.

How Portugal's colors match up (@dabblefantasy/Instagram)

"Crazy coincidence orrr is there something there?" she said.

Nonetheless, Paige did clarify that she's still taking this strange theory with a hefty pinch of salt, saying it's 'all for fun'.

"It’s really all for fun so I wouldn’t put too much stock in it but ya never know!" the TikToker added.

As for this year, according to Paige's color theory the team which can best hope to win is Portugal, as the team colors best match those of the official logo this time around.

"With soccer you can never been too sure, truly anyone can win (and anyone can lose)," she said. "But Portugal is already a top five favorite to win so with the FIFA color theory I’d say I’m 74.3 percent confident they could win the whole thing."

Will the color theory be proved correct? Only time will tell!

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (PDT)

Friday, 26 June

Group I: Norway vs France, kick-off 12pm - Foxborough, US

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq, kick-off 12pm - Toronto, Canada

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, kick-off 5pm - Houston, US

Group H: Uruguay vs Spain, kick-off 5pm - Zapopan, Mexico

Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium, kick-off 8pm - Vancouver, Canada

Group G: Egypt vs Iran, kick-off 8pm - Seattle, US

Saturday, 27 June

Group L: Panama vs England, kick-off 2pm - New Jersey, US

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, kick-off 2pm - Philadelphia, US

Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, kick-off 4.30pm - Miami, US

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, kick-off 4.30pm - Atlanta, US

Group J: Algeria vs Austria, kick-off 7pm - Kansas City, US

Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, kick-off 7pm - Arlington, US

Sunday, 28 June

Round of 32 - Match 73: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up, kick-off 12pm - Los Angeles, US

Monday, 29 June

Round of 32 - Match 76: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up, kick-off 10am - Houston, US

Round of 32 - Match 74: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place, kick-off 1.30pm - Foxborough, US

Round of 32 - Match 75: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up, kick-off 6pm - Guadalupe, Mexico

Tuesday, 30 June

Round of 32 - Match 78: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up, kick-off 10am - Arlington, US

Round of 32 - Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place, kick-off 2pm - New Jersey, US

Round of 32 - Match 79: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place, kick-off 6pm - Mexico City, Mexico

Wednesday, 1 July

Round of 32 - Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place, kick-off 9am - Atlanta, US

Round of 32 - Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place, kick-off 1pm - Seattle, US

Round of 32 - Match 81: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place, kick-off 5pm - Santa Clara, US

Thursday, 2 July

Round of 32 - Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up, kick-off 12pm - Los Angeles, US

Round of 32 - Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up, kick-off 4pm - Toronto, Canada

Round of 32 - Match 85: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place, kick-off 8pm - Vancouver, Canada

Friday, 3 July

Round of 32 - Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up, kick-off 11am - Arlington, US

Round of 32 - Match 86: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Round of 32 - Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place, kick-off 6.30pm - Kansas City, US

Saturday, 4 July

Round of 16 - Match 90: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners, kick-off 10am - Houston, US

Round of 16 - Match 89: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners, kick-off 2pm - Philadelphia, US

Sunday, 5 July

Round of 16 - Match 91: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners, kick-off 1pm - New Jersey, US

Round of 16 - Match 92: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners, kick-off 5pm - Mexico City, Mexico

Monday, 6 July

Round of 16 - Match 93: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners, kick-off 12pm - Arlington, US

Round of 16 - Match 94: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners, kick-off 5pm - Seattle, US

Tuesday, 7 July

Round of 16 - Match 95: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners, kick-off 9am - Atlanta, US

Round of 16 - Match 96: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners, kick-off 1pm - Vancouver, Canada

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners, kick-off 1pm - Foxborough, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners, kick-off 12pm - Los Angeles, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 2pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 6pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 12pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 12pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 2pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 12pm - New Jersey, US