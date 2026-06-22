For anyone visiting Europe this summer, the airport isn't exactly the most relaxing start to a vacation.

With passport queues and EES border checks, US travellers have been warned to expect huge wait times.

But there is a little-known subscription that could make your airport experience a little more enjoyable.

In the countdown to the school break, Priority Pass has slashed its prices, so you can unlock access to more than 150 lounges in North America and Canada for less.

Advert

A nice alternative to McDonald's, you can tuck into complimentary food and drinks on departure, transfers and even arrival.

As though that isn't enough to tempt you, there's no fighting over plug sockets at the airport lounge with strong wifi and showers on offer, too.

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club with Etihad Airways at JFK Airport (Priority Pass)

If your flight is delayed, you can even take advantage of luxury spa treatments and gaming spaces in select locations.

So, how much does an annual pass cost, and how can you snag a discount? Find out everything you need to know below.

How to get a discount on airport lounges this summer

For a limited time only, you can claim 20 percent off an annual pass via Priority Pass, which works out cheaper than a single-use entry pass.

It's simple: the more you travel and use the lounges, the more affordable your subscription will be.

But the deal won't last forever, as the offer expires on December 31, 2026 and restrictions may apply.

As part of the annual lounge membership you'll receive the below perks:

Complimentary WithU membership, a premium fitness app

Pre-booking of airport lounge

Complimentary drinks, snacks and select restaurant entitlements

Well-being packages with Be Relax Spas

Purpose-built gaming stations at select lounges through Game Space

Pre-order take-away from more than 485 cafes and restaurants across the US and UK, plus pay-as-you-go food and drink takeaway options

Pre-book private airport transfers at over 1,100 airports

Access to over 50,000 car rental locations with bookings at preferential rates

The pass gives you access to over 1,800 airport lounges with food and drink included (Getty Images/Edwin Tan)

What other plans are available?

There are three plans are available on the Priority Pass website with access to over 1,800 lounges worldwide.

For instance, the standard plan works on a pay-as-you-go basis, so all lounge visits are charged at the time of use.

If you're a frequent holidaymaker, Standard Plus might be a better option, as it includes 10 free visits during your membership year.

The final option is the Prestige Plan, which offers unlimited free member lounge visits.

Under all plans, members can bring guests along for a fee - which is great news if you're travelling with friends or family.

Visit the Priority Pass website to find out more.