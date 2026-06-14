An expert has explained the golden rules of travel etiquette, as he warns passengers of the three biggest mistakes people make at airports.

Rob Adcock told UNILAD that he feels the 'biggest mistake' people make as they head on vacation is that they're simply not prepared for traveling.

The content creator, who documents much of his travel experiences on his popular TikTok channel, said being unprepared can come in a variety of different forms.

He explained: "You’ve been standing in a queue for security for an hour, it’s not a surprise that you’ve got to take your belt off and empty your pockets. It’s like you did last time, and the time before that. Just think ahead. If you’re unsure, just Google it. It’ll save you the death stare."

Advert

Another mistake passengers are guilty of making at the airport is 'not being aware of your surroundings', according to Rob.

"I know lots of people only travel very rarely, and it can be a daunting task going through a big bright airport at 4 in the morning. I get it," he quipped.

"But if you’re going to have your suitcase outstretched and just stop in an area where loads of people are walking through, you’re gonna get some dirty looks."

Rob is urging passengers to avoid these mistakes in airports (Rob Adcock)

Rob compared it to suddenly 'slamming your breaks' in your local supermarket car park for 'no apparent reason'. "You’re gonna get some verbals coming your way," the expert said.

The TikToker continued: "Just be conscious of where you are and other people who are around. Also, don’t crowd the gate before your group’s been called. You’re not getting to Alicante any quicker. You’re just blocking everyone else’s way."

And the final mistake is the one that makes Rob's 'teeth itch', and it involves travelers who overpack.

"When I see someone getting pulled to one side by a budget airline worker because their bag is clearly too big for the little bag-checker, it gives me a horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach because you just know it’s gonna cost them a few quid," the travel expert said.

You don't want to be making this mistake... (Getty Stock Photo)

Rob continued to UNILAD: "One little tip — if you think you might have overpacked, buy something from the airport.

"Even if it’s the cheapest thing and get the biggest carrier bag they have. Then, before you get to the gate, whack anything you can in there out of your luggage. Most airlines will let you take an airport shopping bag on as well, so use that space wisely."

It's certainly important advice given most airlines will charge the standard checked bag fee if your carry-on baggage is too big.

You've been warned!