An expert in travelling has shared some of his tips for how an unexpected factor could be getting you stopped at airport security.

Mitch runs the YouTube channel Project Untethered, where he document his and his partner's travels around the world.

The long-time traveller had gone on a 10-month-long solo backpacking trip in South America, arriving in Cali in Colombia.

But despite his plans to only stay for a couple of weeks, Mitch met Day, and they now document their travels together.

Advert

During his time travelling the world, Mitch has picked up a lot of tips about how to ensure that a journey goes as smoothly as possible.

And among these snippets of advice is how to dress to avoid getting pulled aside at airport security.

Mitch shared his tips on travelling (Project Untethered)

Well, it turns out that there is one bit of underwear in particular.

This is an underwire bra, which Mitch explained may sometimes set off metal detectors at airports, though he clarified that this could vary depending on a couple of factors.

"For women, there are mixed reports on whether their underwire bra sets off security, so perhaps it has to do with how thick the wire is, or maybe certain airports have more sensitive scanners than others," he said.

So underwire bras may be best avoided while travelling.

But that's not it, as another potential problem could cargo pants.

They might be very useful for carrying a lot of things with you, but it's that very utility which makes them a potential problem at security.

"Many travelers say they have no problems with cargo pants, but I’ve also heard stories of travelers who get stopped every time they wear their extra pockety cargo pants," said Mitch.

Even without this, Mitch said he prefers to not wear them while travelling as you may forget you left something in the pocket.

Mitch has spent years travelling round the globe (Project Untethered)

"Either way, I prefer to avoid them because it’s easy to forget you have something buried deep within those pockets that you need to remove," he said.

Finally, Mitch also recommended comfortable clothes which it would be easier to get stuck in a difficult situation.

While they are statistically rare, accidents do happen, and you don't want to be in an emergency in uncomfortable clothes.

"The worst clothes for airplane emergencies would be flip flops or sandals that could fall off, shorts or skirts that would make it uncomfortable to slide down the exit slides, or overly bulky clothes that would get caught on stuff," said Mitch.

"Clothes made of highly flammable materials are also probably not a good idea."

Plus, if you're going on a long haul flight, comfortable clothes are going to make the whole experience better.