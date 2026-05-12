As vacation season approaches, travelers have been warned over a largely 'unknown' TSA rule that could put their luggage at risk.

There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination and realizing your luggage, or some of its contents, didn't make it home with you.

A secure luggage lock may add an extra sense of security - but a standard one may not help you if your bag goes through an extra search, an expert warns.

This year, the USA is set to be busier than ever, as the country prepares to host the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico.

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So, it's vital everyone on their travels is aware of all the rules before they hop on the plane.

The TSA are legally allowed to inspect bags (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)

Many citizens are aware that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are legally able to inspect bags, but what they may not know is that they're also allowed to cut off any standard luggage lock. And they're not legally obliged to replace it.

So those who thought they were being safe with a standard lock, may have to think again.

"If they encounter a standard luggage lock, rather than a TSA-approved lock they can easily open and close again, they’ll cut it off and have no responsibility to replace it," explains security expert Rich Quelch at Nothing But Padlocks.

And a standard luggage lock could mean your bag is more likely to get checked, the expert warns.

“What’s more, using a standard luggage lock could mean your bag is more likely to catch their attention in the first place and be checked, leaving you with a broken lock and unsecure luggage for the rest of your trip.”

What is a TSA approved lock?

The TSA are not legally obliged to replace a standard broken luggage lock (Photo by Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

For those who thought all locks were the same - we're here to tell you otherwise.

According to the security expert, 'TSA approved locks are designed to allow TSA agents to remove the lock with a universal key.'

After, they are then able to reattach the tags, meaning your luggage can go on to have a safe and secure journey.

The two main approved systems are Safe Skies locks, which carry a red torch symbol, and Travel Sentry locks, which have a red diamond logo.

No need to panic, as the expert confirmed that these are both widely available.

Will I know if my bag has been searched?

Yes, you should be able to tell. The TSA says they screen approximately 1.3 million checked bags for explosives and other dangerous items daily.

Although the majority of checked bags is screened without needing a psychical bag search, some do undergo the extra checks.

If this happens, the TSA will add a baggage inspection notice into your luggage to let you know.



