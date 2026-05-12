Donald Trump has launched fresh attacks on former president Barack Obama as he shared a string of Truth Social Posts in the middle of the night.

On Monday night (May 11), the president tore into some of his enemies in a whopping 50+ Truth Social posts, which included taking aim at one of his White House predecessors, Obama.

One of the president's 'retruths' referred to the 44th POTUS as the 'most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics in decades'.

Trump's Truth Social post added: "Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. But first Barack Obama."

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The POTUS also reposted a claim from a MAGA account that stated Obama made up evidence that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, which led to Trump beating Hillary Clinton to the White House.

"Arrest Obama the traitor," the account wrote.

The president hit out at Barack Obama in a late-night rant (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Many of Trump's other Truth Social posts reiterated unproven claims Obama used federal agencies to spy on Trump before the 2016 vote, which the current president described as 'the biggest political crime in American history'.

His posts bizarrely shared news footage that appears to be from last year, focusing on the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard releasing a 2020 report she claimed showed Obama was behind claims Russia interfered in the 2016 election in an attempt to discredit Trump.

Obama at the time called the claims 'bizarre' and 'a weak attempt at distraction'.

Other posts also accused Obama of being somehow implicated in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Some of the posts Trump shared (Truth Social)

UNILAD has reached out to Obama's office for comment.

While Obama may have left office nearly a decade ago, the former president spoke recently about how his continued involvement in politics and the Trump administration has caused 'genuine tension' in his marriage to Michelle.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Obama said: "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents.

“They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the party for four election cycles after they left office.”

Trump and Obama have been political rivals for years (Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images)

There is certainly no love lost between the political rivals, with Trump describing Obama as a 'terrible president' while speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s fundraising dinner earlier this year.

The Republican president said: "If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation. He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president."

Obama, meanwhile, called out Trump recently for sharing a racist video of him and Michelle Obama as apes.

"I’m always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn’t choose this … That’s a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way," Obama added to The New Yorker.