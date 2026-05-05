Being the president must be one of the most stressful jobs on the planet.

The hopes and dreams of all Americans rest on your shoulders, with one false move affecting millions of lives.

And it seems that the stress and pressure doesn't stop after you resign.

Barack Obama is still a huge figure in US politics, despite resigning over ten years ago.

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One of the big reasons he remains in the public spotlight so much, because he's constantly a target of anger (and late night Truth Social posting) from his successor, Donald Trump.

Hardly a day passes before President Trump fires barbs at his predecessor.

And to be fair to Obama, he's not shy of firing back, either.

Barack Obama has opened up how Trump has affected his marriage to Michelle (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

And the US' first Black president told The New Yorker how the back and forth jabs from the current president have been affecting his marriage to Michelle.

He said: "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents.

“They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the party for four election cycles after they left office.”

Is Obama still working in politics?

Obama shared that Michelle was getting increasingly frustrated at his continuing work in politics, hoping that the pair could spend a bit more time together.

He has continued to be highly critical of Trump, and recently threw his weight behind the Democrats work to redraw boundaries in Virginia which would help bolster their chances in the US House of Representatives.

Obama has never been shy to open up to the media about his family; particularly around the immense pressure and scrutiny both Michelle and his daughters, Sasha and Malia were under as the first Black family living in the White House.

Despite the tension in his marriage about his involvement, Obama said he was still reigning it in slightly, for fears he would become a 'political commentator'.

He said: “The media environment is so difficult that people don’t even know all the stuff I am doing, right?

“And, I think, when they do see me, then the sense is, well, why isn’t he doing that every day instead of just during a midterm election, or during a referendum campaign around gerrymandering, or what have you?”

You can't please anyone, it seems.

In happier times - Trump and Obama (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump vs Obama

For now, it looks like the war of words between Trump and Obama will continue, as long as he stays involved in politics.

The President regularly refers to him as 'Barack Hussein Obama', and earlier this year shared a racist video on Truth Social which depicted the Obamas as apes.

He then shared an AI-generated video of Obama being arrested.