The Spanish socialite who had her dead son's baby when she was in her late 60s has shared a rare update on her life as a 'grandmother-mother'.

Former actress Ana Obregon caused an international scandal when she used her dead son's frozen sperm and a surrogate to welcome her granddaughter Anita Sandra into the world in 2023, two years after her son's death from cancer.

Then 68, Obregon shocked people in Spain when images emerged of her leaving a hospital in the US with a newborn in tow, especially as surrogacy is illegal in her homeland. With a torrent of questions pouring in, she confirmed her baby had been conceived with an egg donor.

Compounding the insanity of Obregon's story, her new daughter-granddaughter is technically a royal, as the father of her deceased son was the former Spanish King Juan Carlos, Alessandro Lecquio's nephew.

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Ana Obregon's son Aless died of cancer in 2021 (Instagram/@ana_obregon_oficial)

"The girl isn't my daughter, she's my granddaughter. It was Aless' last wish to bring a child into the world," Obregon said at the time to ¡Hola! Magazine.

In the three years since, the socialite has kept a low profile and focused on raising her and her son's daughter, but has shared a rare update on life as a mother at 71 to mark her country's Mother's Day.

Speaking to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, the 71-year-old shared two pictures of her with daughter-grandaughter Anita and shared how the national holiday had become bittersweet.

Translated from Spanish, she said: "Mother's Day hurts. My heart goes out to all the mothers who have their angels in heaven. Those who swallow their tears with a smile to survive.

"I need to tell you that love is the greatest force that exists, that we should try to feel their love from wherever they are. I need to tell you that we will be their mothers forever."





She continued: "Happy Mother's Day to the mothers who are lucky enough to have their children on earth, who can hug them, talk to them, smell them. Don't let a single day go by without telling them how much you love them.

"Collect countless moments with them, because that's the only thing that truly matters in this life. The greatest pride and privilege is being a mother (at least for me).

"Now I am a grandmother-mother to an angel who illuminates every second of my darkness. Blessed are all the mothers on earth and those who gave us life and are in heaven."

Last year, the Daily Mail reports Obregon shared further insight into her life as a septuagenarian mom, which is now 'full of stuffed animals and toys' after welcoming her son's daughter into the world.

She also admitted that it was becoming harder to pick her toddler up due to the pain it causes her back, while sharing her continued pain at losing her son Aless.

Obregon said: "We live our whole lives saying that we are eternal and nothing happens here. Suddenly, one day they tell you at 25 years old that you have an aggressive cancer."