Three people have died after a Monster truck drove into a crowd in the south of Colombia.

The incident, which is said to have injured dozens, happened during a show on Sunday in the city of Popayán.

A video shows one of the Monster trucks losing control and veering off into the crowd, as many spectators could be seen running and screaming.

The truck was landing from a jump before losing control. The vehicle then came to a stop after hitting an electricity pole.

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Police have said that the brakes failed during the show, BBC News reports, and at least 38 people were injured in the accident.

Juan Carlos Muñoz Bravo, Popayán’s mayor, said he was ‘deeply saddened’ in a statement.

Popayanco/Twitter

“From the outset as mayor, I’ve made all available resources available to support the victims and their families," he said.

“We’re working closely with hospitals, emergency services and the authorities to ensure people receive prompt, compassionate and dignified care at this difficult time."

“I’ve given clear instructions for a thorough investigation.. This should never have happened, and the facts will be established with full responsibility and transparency," he concluded.

Regional governor Octavio Guzmán added: "We express our solidarity with the families of those affected by this tragic accident, as well as with our capital city, Popayán."

Colombian ​newspaper El Espectador reports that a 10-year-old girl died at the scene, as per BBC News.

In the past two decades, there have been a number of tragedies involving Monster trucks.

Popayanco/Twitter

In 2013, a truck named ‘The Big Show’ crashed into a crowd in Chihuahua, Mexico, which killed nine people, and injured 80 others.

The truck lost control and veered into the audience, with four children losing their lives in the accident.

The driver of the 2013 incident later tested positive for alcohol consumption.

A year later, a similar incident happened in the Netherlands, Europe. Once again a truck lost control, hitting a crowd of spectators.

The incident is said to have killed five people and left dozens of show spectators injured.

At the time, videos of the incident were circulating social media, which showed the truck going over six cars before driving into spectators.



