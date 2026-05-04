Timing is everything in comedy, and right now, Jimmy Kimmel's is absolutely terrible.

Just days before Rudy Giuliani was hospitalised in critical condition, the late night host used his monologue to roast the former New York City Mayor, joking that the 81-year-old had 'risen from the grave' to weigh in on Kimmel's ongoing controversies.

The beef kicked off after Giuliani used his podcast to call Kimmel "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country," responding to the host's already-controversial joke about Melania Trump looking like an 'expectant widow', a gag that landed badly given it came just days before an attempted assassination on President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

What started the Kimmel vs Giuliani beef?

Kimmel, 58, wasn't exactly gracious in response. Playing the Giuliani clip on air, he fired back with a greatest hits of the former mayor's most embarrassing moments.

"I have to say, it's confusing to be called an incompetent jacka- by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store, who doesn’t seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head," Kimmel said, referencing the infamous hair dye incident, the Borat film, and the hot mic videos that have plagued Giuliani in recent years.

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One of Rudy Giuliani's most infamous moments (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

He finished with: "Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" Five days later, Giuliani was rushed to hospital.

Statement on Giuliani's health

A spokesperson for former Trump attorney confirmed that Giuliani was rushed to hospital on Sunday in critical but stable condition, though no specific ailment was disclosed.

The statement said: "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s mayor — Rudy Giuliani”

Melania has called for Jimmy Kimmel to be sacked (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Giuliani isn't the only person gunning for Kimmel right now.

Melania Trump has publicly called for him to be fired after he doubled down on the 'expectant widow' joke during Monday night's programme, even after the assassination attempt on her husband at the Correspondents' Dinner.

"Kimmel should be terminated. ABC should fire him now," a spokesman for the First Lady told the New York Post, with Melania herself demanding his ousting on social media.

However Kimmel shows no sign of backing down.