A mom who dismissed a telltale sign of colon cancer as a side effect of the menopause has shared her experience, as well as the 'unusual' symptom that should have been a cause for concern.

54-year-old businesswoman Natalie Hushin had started experiencing frequent bloating, but pinned her gastrointestinal discomfort on the menopause, as the hormone changes involved can often cause issues with digestion.

This in turn can cause issues going to the toilet, something Natalie struggled with but believed to be caused by 'the change'. She then saw something in June 2025 that should be a red flag to anyone.

Natalie saw 'speckled blood' in her stool, which she had struggled to pass it in the first place. These 'weird and unusual' health symptoms persisted for the former business director, who was told to go to the doctor after sharing her concerns with her son.

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Natalie shared her unsual symptoms with her son, who told her to go to the doctor (SWNS)

Natalie, from Cheshire, England, said: "I am going through menopause at the moment, so I thought my bloating was caused by that. When I would eat, I would get a bit bloated and have a dicky stomach.

"But I would struggle to go to the toilet, and I noticed speckled blood in my stool. I told my son, and he urged me to go to the doctors to get it checked out."

Her doctor carried out an exam and ordered a colorectal screening at a local hospital. There they uncovered a tumor and immediately referred her to a surgeon, who explained what the operation would entail.

Natalie said: "Straight away, I knew there was something wrong. After the screening, I was told I had a cancerous tumour.

"I just broke down. I was in utter disbelief, heartbreak and fear. I was going through every emotion possible - my whole life was flashing before me."

A month after her diagnosis, Natalie went under the knife to have the tumor removed from her colon, along with the surrounding lymph nodes, in a lengthy 10 and a half hour surgery.

Natalie's key operation was delayed by a month (SWNS)

Natalie said the surgery 'went well' and was followed by three months of chemotherapy, but a PET scan in December sadly discovered that the cancer was also in her liver.

"I did six rounds of chemotherapy, oral tablets every day and infusions every fortnight for three months," Natalie said. "I felt like I could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

A radiologist told her that she had a small tumor which could be removed through a liver ablation. A procedure that involves making a small incision to use highly-targeted heat radiation to destroy a tumor.

Natalie said: "They told me I won't need further surgery, and it would be a small procedure to get rid of the tumour in February."

But the day of the surgery came and went, with medics telling Natalie that she needed an iron infusion, delaying her operation by a month.

"This is my life, this isn't getting an order wrong at McDonald's," Natalie said. "They have jeopardised the outcome of my life and put it in jeopardy.

"I was devastated. I was so close to getting over the finishing line and beating this. I should have been in remission, but instead my treatment has been delayed."

The businesswoman ended up needing an invasive surgery (SWNS)

Tragically, a follow-up MRI scan revealed that her tumor had grown to over an inch and would now need invasive surgery to be removed.

Natalie said: "If I had my procedure when I was due, I would be in remission by now. But I am not, and that is because my treatment has been delayed.

"I am devastated; it is like being told you have cancer all over again. Mentally, I am devastated, especially as I was so close to getting over the finish line."

In April of this year, she had a portion of her liver removed in an operation which successfully removed the cancer, but Natalie will now need to be scanned for the disease four times a year for the next decade.

She said: "It is a difficult rollercoaster. I was very fortunate to have very good surgeons on both of my surgeries - I cannot fault them.

"But this surgery could have been avoided if the ablation had taken place when it was supposed to."