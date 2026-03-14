Earlier this week, Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling provided fans with an update on her cancer diagnosis, explaining that the bowel cancer she had discovered in 2023 had metastasised.

Mel, 52, was diagnosed with cancer after a CT scan discovered a tumour the 'size of a lemon' in her colon. After surgery, the tumour was removed and Mel was given the all clear.

But sadly, in a recent update, the relationships expert explained that the cancer had returned to her lungs in 2024, as well as her brain more recently.

"Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant," Mel explained.

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"Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

"Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do."

Mel went on to explain that her 'light is starting to fade' adding: "Hearing those words changes everything.

"So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

"Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."

Experts are sharing the early signs of colon cancer (Getty Stock Photo)

Following Mel's health update, experts have been re-sharing the early signs of bowel cancer to look out for.

Dr Robin Clark, who is medical director for Bupa Global and UK, told Metro that if you've got blood in your poo for no obvious reasons, it's time to see a GP. It's important to note that it can be any color, on the surface or mixed in, or you might only see it in the bowl. Blood in the poo can also make it appear black.

Secondly, it's crucial to be aware of any continuous changes in bowel habits. For example, going more or less, feeling as though you haven't fully emptied your bowel or noticing your poo is looser or harder.

Persistent abdominal pain should also be investigated, as well as weight loss and tiredness for no apparent reason.