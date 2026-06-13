The White House have hit back at Ariana Grande after she slammed them for using her music in an ICE enforcement video earlier this week - without her consent.

In the TikTok video posted to the White House account, which now has the sound deleted, Grande's Track ‘Bye' played while she ICE officers were seen detaining and arresting people.

The caption of the clip read: "Bye-bye [waving hand emoji]. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history."

Grande later commented on the post: "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F**k ice.” However, at the time of writing, the comment is not visible on the post anymore.

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A spokesperson for the singer told Variety confirmed that Grande had made the comment, although wasn't sure why it wasn't visible anymore. They also said they were looking to get the audio removed.

The Wicked star's song has now been removed from the video (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the White House said to the publication: “We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

It's not the first time the 'Side to Side' singer has criticized the White House. Last year, she reshared a post on Instagram which criticized the ICE raids and the administration for transphobic rhetoric.

She also supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential Elections.

She's not the only music star to call out the White House for using her track for promotion.

A similar thing happened to Sabrina Carpenter in December 2025, as the White House account used her song 'Juno' to promote ICE arrests - once again, using her lyrics in the caption.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," they wrote.

Carpenter warned the account to 'never use her music to benefit your inhumane agenda,' calling it 'disgusting and evil'.

Sabrina Carpenter also called out the administration last year after her song was used in an ICE video (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is currently embarking on her Eternal Sunshine tour, in which she has returned to touring after a seven year break.

During the break, the star has been acting alongside Cynthia Erivo in the hit movie Wicked, and the sequel, Wicked 2.

During the first night of her tour earlier this week in Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, the 32-year-old told her fans how much she had missed them during her break.

“I missed you,” she told the roaring crowd. “It’s great to see you.”

“This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love,” she said as the crowd cheered.















