Ariana Grande has become the latest celebrity to publicly slam the White House after it utilised her music as part of an ICE enforcement video, without her consent.

On Tuesday, June 9, the White House published a TikTok video promoting its crackdown on immigration, which featured multiple Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting and detaining people, all while set to her track ‘Bye.’

In an accompanying caption alongside the video, the White House wrote: "Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history," in a direct nod to Grande's track.

Two days after the video was posted, Grande herself commented on the post and called out the administration for using her music in such a manner.

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She wrote: "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. fck ice.”

Since then, the track on the video has been muted, however the visual compilation still remains.

Ariana Grande was horrified by how her music had been used (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Grande is the just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have criticised the White House for their videos, with stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Loggins and Olivia Rodrigo having previously called them out for unsanctioned use of their music.

Back in December 2025, Carpenter hit out at the White House for using her song ‘Juno’ to promote a string of ICE arrests.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," the White House account wrote on X, referencing a lyric from the track.

Carpenter, unwilling to see her work used in such a manner, publicly condemned the account for its post, describing it as ‘evil and disgusting’.

"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she declared.

Sabrina Carpenter previously called out the White House for similar behaviour (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Kenny Loggins, the artist behind the Top Gun theme ‘Highway to the Dangerzone’ was another high profile name who immediately demanded his music be cut from a video shared by the President last October.

The video featured an AI-generated video of Trump flying a jet while dumping brown sludge over crowds of protesters, set to the popular 80’s track.

Olivia Rodrigo also called out Trump for allowing her song "All-American Bitch” to be used in an ICE enforcement video last November. The White House's accompanying caption read: “LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don't, you will face the consequences.”

This prompted the singer to comment: “Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,”

While reflecting on how the experience made her feel earlier this month, Rodrigo described the experience as ‘deeply disturbing’ in an interview with Dazed,

"The fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged," she said. "What they're