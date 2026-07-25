Matthew Broderick credits one key detail for Ferris Bueller becoming a 'timeless classic'
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Matthew Broderick credits one key detail for Ferris Bueller becoming a 'timeless classic'

Matthew Broderick's 1987 Ferris Bueller's Day Off film is 40 years old

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones