Matthew Broderick credits one key detail for Ferris Bueller becoming a 'timeless classic'

Matthew Broderick has taken a trip down memory lane to talk about his biggest role in film, that of Mr Ferris Bueller, but he wants you to remember the character fondly.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a classic film, that saw Broderick play the main man himself, in what would become a career-defining move.

However, the reason why people love the character so much wasn't by chance – as Broderick finally reveals what made the hit 1986 film a magical success for decades to come.

If you've not watched the movie, it stars Broderick as Bueller, Charlie Sheen as a very sickly-looking rebel, Jennifer Grey, as Bueller's tattle-tale sister and arch nemesis, Jeanie and many more stars.

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Centered around the student skipping school, the whole movie is essentially what every high schooler wants to get away with, and to do it just as successfully.

As for Bueller, he's become a cult icon, and a spontaneous legend many aspire to be.

The 80 flick saw Matthew Broderick take on the role of Ferris Bueller (Paramount Pictures)

However, that was due to some careful planning.

Speaking to The Guardian, Broderick, now 64, revealed the formula that made sure people were going to like Bueller from the offset: “I thought Ferris shouldn’t seem to be trying too hard, that things came easy to him. I wanted to be a little cool and aloof.”

He explained: “We didn’t want him to be somebody you wanted to punch in the face. That’s always the danger with guys who get away with everything."

What did come by chance, however, was making Bueller 'timeless', which came about thanks to a play Broderick did with Alan Ruck, who played Cameron Frye, prior to the movie.

“Alan and I have timeless hair-dos because we’d both just been in a military play, Biloxi Blues. Given the date the film was made, had we been able to, we might’ve both had crazy mullets, in which case, it would not have become a timeless classic,” he said.

So, the character didn't feel outdated either as he generations watched the flick long after its release date.

He said his hair was what made the character 'timeless' (Paramount Pictures)

While Broderick's character was charming and mischievous, Ruck's Frye was his boot-shakingly anxious best friend who was reluctant to go along with the plot.

Now, after decades apart, the pair filmed a new movie together, a comedy called The Best Is Yet to Come.

In it, they again play lifelong friends, but this time they're racing the clock to tie up loose ends of their life before it's too late.

“It felt like we hadn’t stopped,” Ruck told People of getting to work with Broderick again: “It didn’t feel like 40 years had gone by. So it was easy, you know.”

He added: “I think we made a pact to work together every 40 years. So, so far so good.”

According to Hello! Ruck recently joked that the flick is their sequel to what happened to Bueller and Frye decades after the films end.

He said: "My joke always was when people [asked], 'Will there be a sequel?' I said, we're going to wait until we're in our 70s, and Cameron's in a home. And Ferris comes and liberates him."

"And we go do a bunch of nasty stuff," he added, then said darkly: "And then Cameron dies."

Thankfully, that's not quite what their new flick is about but it's not too far off.