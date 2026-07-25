Dolph Lundgren has revealed exactly how his ex-wife made him pay after admitting to being unfaithful to her during their marriage.

The Swedish actor shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Anette Qviberg, and while he has been open and honest about his previous absence from Ida and Greta's childhood due to work commitments and financial struggle, now he's opening up as to what contributed to that loss of funds.

Apparently, it was his extramarital affairs.

In 1994, the actor married interior designer Qviberg, and just two years later, they welcomed Ida and later Greta.

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The Rocky IV star initially took some time out of the limelight to focus on fatherhood, telling Men's Health in 2012: “I had 10 years in Europe when my priority was to raise my kids outside of New York and Hollywood."

Dolph Lundgren and Anette Qviberg divorced in 2011 (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Admitting he didn’t ‘really didn’t put that much work into’ his films during that period, things would soon change and he’d need to be away from home for a long time to keep the family afloat.

The family had been living in Marbella, Spain, and as Dolph traveled, he picked up some companions to keep him company.

But they were of the kind that were far from platonic.

Speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in an interview about his life and career, Dolph revealed that he had been cheating on his wife, and instead of leaving him, his ex made him pay up, causing the family to tighten their belts financially, and him to leave the home to work more.

According to the actor, his wife charged him a $60,000-a-month 'cheating fee'.

He said in the conversation that between 97 and 2007 he was also getting paid less as 'my earnings instead of getting 100, I got 10 per movie' as he claimed to have dipped 90 per cent in revenue.

"The overhead stayed the same, we got more expensive," he told Bensinger, revealing 'the more I cheated on my wife, the more she wanted to spend my money. It's a classic'.

Dolph claims she knew about the affairs and didn't much care (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

"She kind of knew that I had affairs. But I don't think she cared as long as I paid the bills and bought her a new Ferrari," he claimed, and alleged she spent $60,000 per month on 'just her credit card'.

In 2011, Dolph and Qviberg divorced after 16 years of marriage, and the actor moved back to Los Angeles to focus on his career.

Soon, he was once again in Hollywood and returned to the big screen thanks to the popularity that came with The Expendables.

The actor went on to star in all four flicks, the last of which came out in 2023.

Meanwhile, during this reintegration into stardom, Dolph was battling kidney cancer in 2015 and again in 2020.

However, he is now successfully cancer free.

Despite his candor about his life and claims that his wife knew and didn't care about his infidelities, social media had mixed thoughts on the whole set up.

Some believed that his ex was getting a good deal, while others were pretty confused why he was married but cheating.

One X user wrote: "the wife was actually running a flawless business model and i will not hear otherwise."

Another said: "If you wanna be a player, have your cake and eat it too, and actually smart, you don’t marry in the first place."

Someone else claimed: "Any woman married to a movie star, rock star, political star, wall st star, big shot Pastor or athletic star is getting cheated on. They know it too. You cannot be approached by 10s constantly and not cheat. It would be admirable, but it does not happen."

A fourth added: "understanding women just want you to come home and don't spend all your money on random women."