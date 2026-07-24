Ben Affleck's mom's final wish was granted just days before she died aged 83
Home>Celebrity

Ben Affleck's mom's final wish was granted just days before she died aged 83

Chris Affleck's family wrote an obituary to honor her

Charlotte Dorans

Charlotte Dorans

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: KMazur/WireImage for Coyne PR

Topics: Celebrity, Ben Affleck

Charlotte Dorans
Charlotte Dorans

Charlotte Dorans is a sub-editor at LADbible group. Moving from not-so sunny Sunderland to London in 2017 to study journalism at Kingston University, she later obtained a second-class Masters Degree in Japanese Studies at SOAS University - and could speak decent Japanese 2 years ago. Having previously worked at Mail Online Snapchat and Digital Spy as a sub-editor, she joined LADbible group in 2022.

Choose your content: