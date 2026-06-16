Jennifer Lopez has revealed what advice she gave herself after her divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

The former celebrity couple sent celebrity fans into a frenzy when it was revealed they were back together in 2021 after splitting for the first time almost two decades prior.

The couple then tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022. It wasn't the only ceremony, as the pair also celebrated months after in a lavish second ceremony with family and friends in Georgia.

But unfortunately, the singer filed for divorce just two years later. It was finalized in January 2025, although they appear to have remained on good terms, with Affleck even supporting his ex at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

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Now, Lopez has publicly spoken about the divorce during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

The couple rekindled 17 years after their first breakup (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 56-year-old appeared to promote her new Netflix comedy Office Romance - and opened up about her own romantic life.

“I really got to know myself. And the person I am today is so different than the person I was even two years ago,” she said.

Speaking about the advice she gave herself after her divorce from the Batman star, the On The Floor singer added: "And after my last divorce, I just sat there and I was like, I canceled my tour and I sat there and I was just like, 'You need to f****g figure yourself out. What is going on with you?"

Elsewhere in her 'pep talk' she told herself: "Forget about everybody else. There's nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way.'"

"I'm also staring down, what is my life now? The past 20 years, it's been one thing, the past five years has been a tumult, and then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult where I really got to know myself," she added, as she continued to reflect.

The couple first met in 2001 after starring in the film Gigi (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The singer was due to tour in 2024, when split rumors between herself and Affleck were rife.

Breaking the news to her fans in a newsletter, the singer penned: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

At the time, representatives for Live Nation confirmed that the tour had been cancelled in a statement, saying: "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."



