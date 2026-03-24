Fans have praised Jennifer Lopez’s ‘hilarious’ response to finding out a fan at her live Las Vegas show shared the same name as her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Two years after saying ‘I do’, 56-year-old Lopez and the Good Will Hunting star, 53, called it quits on their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since finalizing their divorce in January 2025, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star has broken her silence on her dating life in 2026, posed with Affleck for photographs on the red carpet, and commenced her Las Vegas residency, The JLo Show.

The global superstar debuted the programme at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December - and one moment in particular has the internet talking.

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In a video shared by Instagram user @benmp13 and anonymous celebrity gossip source DeuxMoi, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer could be seen beckoning a male fan on stage.

A moment from Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas residency has gone viral on Instagram (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

She asked the man to ‘come over’ to her before holding up the microphone to his mouth for him to tell her what his name was.

When he said that his name was ‘Ben’, Lopez made a face and said ‘ugh!’ before cracking a smile and laughing with the Nevada crowd.

She and her dance troop then led the fan off stage through a curtain.

The now-viral clip has amassed various comments from fans, with one Instagram user writing: “It was the ugh for me,” followed by a laughing Emoji.

Another responded: “Hilarious. Side note: she looks phenomenal.”

“Ben, ugh indeed,” joked a third fan.

However, not everyone was impressed, with someone else typing: “Idk I think it’s pretty tacky that she does stuff like this, I guess it’s part of her show. She wouldn’t be laughing if the roles were reversed.”

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for comment.

The former couple finalized their divorce in January 2025 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In December 2025, the mother-of-two opened up for the first time about why her first wedding to Affleck, whom she met on the set of Gigli, didn’t go ahead as planned in September 2003.

"For you to break up three days before the wedding... the pressure that was piled upon you caused the wedding to be called off,” said interviewer Zane Lowe.

"But I never really understood, there's a difference between calling off a wedding... you broke up, you didn't just call the wedding off, you called the whole thing off?”

JLo explained that despite the pair postponing their wedding, they didn’t break up immediately.

“What it did was it casted doubt in me and both of us about what our relationship was and where it was going I think.

"I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, but it didn't feel like we were going to make it, so it scared me.

"It was very hard, it was a very sad moment of letting go of someone you really love because you just can't figure it out, you just don't have the capacity and ability emotionally to figure it out, we just weren't mature enough in that way.

"... We weren't ready to deal with and look at each other and go 'what we have is real, we need to buckle down, do some work' we just weren't there yet."