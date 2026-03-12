Jennifer Lopez has gotten candid about her love life since breaking up with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Over the years, to say people have been interested in Jennifer Lopez’s love life would be an understatement.

Lopez and her former husband, actor Ben Affleck, have been in the headlines over and over again, especially when things appeared to be on the rocks.

While Affleck hasn’t exactly been forth coming about his feelings and the things going behind the scenes, Lopez has been quizzed repeatedly about their relationship.

Since the couple, who were only married for two years, finally got a divorce in January 2025, people have been desperate to know how Lopez feels about it and what she expected of her relationships going forward.

In an upcoming interview with Juju Chang on Nightline, Lopez speaks about how she feels being single and gave a candid answer about what her dating life looks like now.

Lopez explained how she is approaching dating now (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lopez insisted that she was in no rush to meet someone new following her split from Affleck.

When asked if she was ‘dating up a storm’, she replied: “No! No I'm not! God forbid, I don’t want to ruin anything!

“It’s so nice right now! I’m so happy! It’s the best. I just feel really good right now.

“And that was a scary thing for me when I was younger. I didn’t know if I could do that. I was always really afraid to be alone.

Lopez also addressed how she dealt with her breakup at the time, and explained why she cancelled her 'This is Me...Live' summer tour.

She continued: “I had to stop everything and I took a year off. I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything. Just sit.”

Chang also reminded Lopez that she had said her life ‘exploded’ that year, calling on Lopez to expand on what this meant.

Lopez also spoke about cancelling her tour (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas))

Lopez replied: “It did. It did feel that way. I needed to be home with my kids and that was the priority at that time

“I was just at a point where I was like, what is going on with you? Because I couldn't blame anybody else because I don't think that's where the lesson is.

“I really wanted to figure myself out.”

And now it seems that Lopez is in a much better place.

She also expanded and said: “'I'm in my happy era! For the first time in my life, I feel I'm free, I'm on my own. It feels really good. I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s and even before that, I always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many other things that I felt like were out of my control.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself all the time and always trying to prove myself.”