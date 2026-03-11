Little Mix member breaks silence on Jesy Nelson’s twins’ 'heartbreaking' diagnosis

Jesy Nelson's Little Mix bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has opened up about Jesy's twins' diagnosis.

Earlier this year, Jesy took to Instagram to announce her twin girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

SMA is described by the NHS as a 'rare genetic condition' that 'gets worse over time'.

It affects one in every 10,000 babies worldwide, and 48 babies are born with SMA in the UK each year.

In a lengthy video shared to Instagram, Nelson said that her mom had noticed that the girls weren't moving their legs very much. This sparked a series of hospital appointments and tests, which led to the Little Mix alum being told her daughters have SMA.

"After the most gruelling three to four months and endless appointments, the girls have been diagnosed with a severe disease called SMA type one," she emotionally shared.

"It stands for Spinal Muscle Atrophy which affects every muscle in the body, from legs, arms, swallowing."

Jesy spoke about the need for screening on This Morning (ITV)

Jesy continued: "Over time, it kills the muscles in the body. If it’s not treated in time, your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two.

"Once the girls got treated, it was a very rapid process. Time is of the essence with this disease.

"When they assessed the girls at Great Ormond Street, we were told they were never going to be able to walk. They would probably never regain their next strength. They will be disabled. The best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment and hope for the best."

Jesy is now campaigning for screening for SMA to be included in the UK newborn heel-prick blood test, which checks for a number of different conditions.

Detecting the condition at this stage could be life changing for sufferers.

On daytime show This Morning, Jesy previously explained: "That's what's frustrating.

"If this was the card I was always going to get dealt and there was nothing I could do about it, then it's almost easier for me to accept.

"But when you know that there is something that can be done about it, and it is life changing to your child, that's the part that I cannot accept."

Leigh-Anne confirmed she had reached out to Jesy (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Australian radio DJ Smallzy, bandmate Leigh-Anne confirmed she has reached out to Jesy since learning of the twins' diagnosis.

"Heartbreaking, just awful. We all obviously did reach out to her, it’s the worst thing ever. I think she’s really incredible for spreading the awareness," she said.

When asked about whether the women still share a 'sisterhood' Leigh-Anne added: “I think that’s the special thing about us, we will always be there if we need each other for sure. I think, especially for me, Jade and Perrie, we’re super, super close and I think you need that in this industry too.

“There’s just so much toxicity that can come with it and there’s just so much pressure as well so knowing that you can just reach out to people that are going through it too, we’re the only ones that know exactly what this experience is like. It’s so needed.”