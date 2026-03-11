Megan Fox has finally returned to the world of social media with a jaw-dropping photoshoot that, it's fair to say, has broken the internet. Or at least, the minds of almost three million of its users.

The Transformers actor dropped a series of risqué pictures on Instagram, Tuesday March 10, with her striking a suggestive and scantily clad pose that sent her millions of fans into a frenzy.

Fox, 39, disappeared from the platform around a year ago as she welcomed her fourth child, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, her first with musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). She had even deleted all of her posts to her 20 million followers.

But her triumphant return this week, crawling on all fours in little more than a pair of boots, left many in the comments positively salivating - including her now former fiancé MGK who couldn't help but leave a thirsty response.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up in late 2024 (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

The smitten celebrity couple broke up in late 2024, just weeks after they announced that they were having a baby together.

Neither of the pair have spoken in detail about their split. But if MGK's comments are anything to go by, they appear to still be talking.

Underneath Fox's racy photoshoot, which she fittingly captioned 'love was the most savage monster of all', her musician ex made a flirty joke about his ex's sizzling appearance.

"Stoked we had a baby," he commented below the saucy set of pictures, which was actually a call back to Fox's first post back on Instagram seven days ago.

"Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," Fox had said as she shared a picture in just a top, a thong, and some weed-themed platform stilettos, quickly gaining 6.7 million likes.





"Stoked i have your phone number," was MGK's quick-witted reply to Fox's first post back.

But it wasn't just her Bad Things singing ex leaving comments on the scintillating photo. Some simply couldn't believe that the actor could look like that after four children and four decades on the same Earth as the rest of us.

One user even drew a response from the Jennifer's Body star, after writing 'This isn't Megan. This is a Clone.' Replying, Fox made an argument familiar to any fans of 17th century French philosopher René Descartes, who famously argued 'cogito, ergo sum' - Or, I think therefore I am.

Basically stating that the uniqueness of his thought confirms that he exists as a real person. But for the mom-of-four, her beauty and aesthetic is what makes her unique and un-cloneable.

Well, maybe not in as many words, as Fox replied simply 'b**ch a clone could never.'