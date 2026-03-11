Mickey Rourke is being evicted from his Los Angeles home after declining funds donated from fans.

Earlier this week, a judge issued an eviction ruling for possession of Rourke's home and termination of the rental agreement, after the actor and boxer failed to pay the $60,000 he owed on the property.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Rourke was served a three-day notice to pay the outstanding rent or vacate the Beverly Grove property back in December, but he failed to do so.

At the end of December, Rourke's landlord filed an eviction complaint over the unpaid fees, which resulted in Rourke's management creating a GoFundMe page to try and raise funds.

Advert

Rourke is being evicted from his LA home (Megan Cencula/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The assistant to Rourke's manager, Kimberley Hines, created the page and in the bio stated that they'd received his 'full permission' to do so.

Part of the lengthy bio read: "Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home. This fundraiser is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening."

In just 48 hours, over $102,000 was raised for the 73-year-old, surpassing its target.

Rourke then addressed the GoFundMe page, however, branding it 'humiliating' and encouraging his fans not to donate.

In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram, Rourke said: "Something’s come up that... I’m really frustrated, confused, and I don’t understand... Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me, to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK?

"If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no f**king charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger."

He went on: "This thing is very embarrassing... Don’t give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It’s really humiliating. They say it’s up to $100,000. I wouldn’t take a f**king nickel of charity from anybody."

While it wasn't Rourke who created the page, his manager, Hines, has confirmed that her assistant did it for her and insists that the actor was told about it in advance.

Rourke however, urged anyone who donated to get their money back.

Rourke called the fundraiser embarrassing (@mickey_rourke_/Instagram)

Rourke also explained that he had been in a 'bad situation' after owners purchased the home he was renting and wouldn't fix anything.

“I said I’m not paying rent, because there’s mice, there’s rats, the floor is rotten, one bathtub there is no water,” he said in the video to fans.