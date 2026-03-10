Jeff Bezos previously detailed what his dream job was, though he did admit the career probably wasn't well suited to him and that he would have been out of work fairly quickly.

The Amazon founder regularly ranks in the top five rich list and is said to have a net worth of roughly $250 billion.

While he may no longer be CEO of Amazon these days, Bezos is still calling the shots at the tech giant as executive chairman and it's hard to see how the billionaire could have taken a better career path.

However, the 62-year-old didn't dream of being the boss of a massive company when he was younger, but instead wanted to work in the hospitality sector as a bartender.

Speaking at Summit LA17 in Los Angeles in November 2017, the Amazon founder said: "I have this fantasy of being a bartender. I pride myself on my craft cocktails."

However, Business Insider notes he's very slow at making the tipple, adding that his hypothetical bar would have a sign asking: "Do you want it good or do you want it fast?"

In conversation with his brother, Mark Bezos, Bezos explained he had 'glamorized the job' in his mind as he would be able to socialise with people while perfecting his drink-making skills.

Bezos admitted his bar would have to charge more than its competitors though due to the amount of time it would take for each drink to be made.

While that was the past, Bezos has previously spoken about how he sees the future and it involves a massive push into the world of space exploration.

Speaking on Lex Fridman's popular podcast in 2023, Bezos said: "I would love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system.

“If we had a trillion humans, we would have, at any given time, 1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins.

“That and our solar system be full of life and intelligence and energy. And we can easily support a civilisation that large with all of the resources in the solar system.”

He was then asked what his vision for such would be, to which Bezos said he would start by ‘building giant space stations’.

Bezos continued: "The planetary surfaces are just way too small unless you turn them into giant space stations or something.

“We will take materials from the moon and near-Earth objects and the asteroid belt and so on and build giant colonies and people will live in those.”