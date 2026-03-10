Gwen Stefani has revealed how having a baby in her 40s helped her to become a Christian.

Just after her 44th birthday, Stefani welcomed her son Apollo in February 2014 alongside ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The pair had previously welcomed Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, who was born in 2006, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, in 2008.

Stefani ended up divorcing Rossdale, before going on to marry Blake Shelton six years later in 2021.

Now, with her children growing, Stefani is reflecting on parenthood and spoke in a recent interview about having her youngest and how it changed her path when it came to religion.

"I really wanted to have another baby. I really did," the 56-year-old said in an interview on the 'Hallow: Prayer & Meditation' YouTube channel. "I couldn’t and I was old and [I] started talking about all these things … it was waking me up."

Stefani hadn't initially planned to have another child (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

It was working with a friend that saw her go down the route of Christianity.

"I started working with this guy, and he was really like an atheist Jew that converted after being an atheist growing up in Israel," Stefani added. "He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany [and] awakening and he starts talking to me about the Torah."

The Voice coach's eldest son, Kingston, also asked for another sibling, as Stefani recalled. "He was like, ‘Please God, let my mommy have a baby,'" she went on. "I just remember thinking, look at my little boy. He’s praying for me!”

Stefani continued: "I think it was four weeks later and I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old, naturally, totally a full-on gift. That was the first miracle.”

Gwen Stefani had he third child in her 40s (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While she may have disclosed her newfound belief, Stefani went on to admit she 'doesn’t know enough' about Christianity.

"It’s almost scary because the more you know, the more fear you get," she continued in the recently published interview. "You realize, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m running out of time and I need to get this together. I’ve got to be a real Christian! I’m not gonna make it.’”

The musician was then asked how being a Christian has changed her, and she pointed to the pandemic as a key turning point.

"I remember it was 2020. It was during COVID [and I was] searching online. Thank god for online. It’s horrible out there but there’s so much good information too," she added.

"I found Pastor Mike Schmitz, that sermon really changed [me]. I remember just bawling and being on fire. I had found this truth."