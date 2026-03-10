Singer Chappell Roan has divided opinion after going viral for telling fans and the paparazzi to 'go away.'

The 'Subway' hitmaker, 28, left people slack-jawed sporting a sheer black dress with no bra at the Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2026 show on Sunday (March 8) as part of Paris Fashion Week.

But since that headline-dominating moment, a video has circulated online showing the Grammy-winning singer demanding that photographers and fans stop harassing her.

The singer is seen standing next to a car in the French capital as she is surrounded by a group of paparazzi.

Advert

In response, she raises her phone and begins recording, addressing her own camera as she films.

She can be heard saying: “When you’re disregarded as a human, this is what it’s like. I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

Chappell Roan stunned in a sheer black dress at Paris Fashion Week (Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

Roan then shifts the camera toward several of the photographers, who attempt to shield their faces from view.

As she moves the phone across the crowd, the singer says: “These are all the people who are completely disregarding all of my boundaries,” before urging them to stop 'following' and 'harassing' her.

One fan is seen asking her to sign what appears to be a vinyl cover as Roan continues talking into her phone. When she pans the camera to the fan, he waves, before seemingly continuing to talk to her.

The 54-second clip has been widely shared online, across Reddit, Twitter and Instagram, and of course everybody has an opinion.

Some social media users have accused the star of shaming her fans, as one said: "This is weird. Shaming your own fans is very weird. Paparazzi and fans aren’t the same things."

"I'm embarrassed for her," a second said, as another agreed: "Sadly she’s giving them exactly what they want. It’s sucks that they do this."

The viral video has divided opinion (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Another weighed in: "Can't help thinking it would have been better on this occasion to sweep inside than complain in full view for a minute. The only way to remove power from the paparazzi is to give them nothing to feed on."

Others reckoned Roan was being fair. "Respect not wanting to smile, take pictures or sign s**t outside of regular events. She's going to dinner, you're not entitled to her time," one person said.

"She’s allowed to say no," a second agreed, as a third said: "Just because 'this is how it is!” doesn’t mean this is how it HAS to be.

"She’s advocating for a more respectful form of interaction from paparazzi and I see nothing wrong with that."

Somebody else went as far as to suggest: "She should be a lot meaner idk."

It's not the first time Roan has hit out at the paparazzi.

Roan has previously been candid about her experience with the paparazzi (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

At the 2024 VMAs, Roan had a now-viral moment with photographers on the red carpet when one reportedly yelled at her.

She responded loudly, telling the paparazzi to 'shut the f**k up' and asserting they don’t get to yell at her like that.

She later explained she finds red carpets 'overwhelming and scary,' especially when people shout at her.

The singer has also addressed fans and paparazzi online about respecting personal boundaries, urging people not to treat her like they own her time or space when she’s out in public.

In one TikTok series, she described uncomfortable interactions, including fans showing up at her hotel or airport after finding her flight info, as part of what prompted her to speak up about boundaries.

UNILAD has contacted Roan's representatives for comment.















