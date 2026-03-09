Kendra Wilkinson has fired back at the online haters who tell her that she has 'aged poorly' in the years since she left Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion, in a brutal social media post.

The former model and TV personality, who starred in The Girls Next Door and Kendra on Top series in the 2000s, told her critics that she was 'embracing' how she looked now that she is 40 years old.

Wilkinson's modeling career began when she was just 19, when Playboy founder Hefner saw a picture of her in a fax machine. A short time later she was one of the 'painted girls' at his 78th birthday party, wearing nothing but paint on her body.

It didn't take long for her to land an E! reality TV series and a spot as one of Hefner's girlfriends, though she left his mansion after five years due to finding her husband, Philadelphia Eagles player Hank Baskett, and started her spinoff Kendra series.

Kendra Wilkinson (right) was one of Hugh Hefner's Playboy girlfriend's in the early 2000s (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She had her first child a short time later in 2009, an experience which she later said gave her post-partum depression and caused her weight to increase to 10 stone.

While this is a normal weight to be in your mid-20s, Wilkinson said in an E! interview at the time: "I looked in the mirror one day and was really depressed."

Another child, a realtor's license, and a divorce later, Wilkinson has a whole new perspective on her appearance and what people think of it.

In a caption to an Instagram selfie on Sunday, March 8, Wilkinson said: “I used to use a light filter on myself but now I’m just embracing myself as it is.

“I’ve seen many people comment saying I’ve aged ‘poorly’ and that is ok. I’m ok with aging ‘poorly.’"

The former model added: “For some reason I’m happier than I’ve ever been lately even with a little weight gain and wrinkles and I’m not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy."

The former model and TV personality said she's 'happier' than ever (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening)

She said this fresh look on the world has transformed how she perceives herself, continuing: “I am a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life and i hope that i can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.”

Wilkinson credited her difficulties on how she rose to fame and the way women in her industry were treated, adding: “I was verrrry young when i started tv and lived a crazy chaotic 20 years of impressing others but now it’s about ME.

“Giving back to ME. Even with less money and Way less fame.”

And sometimes, it is life itself that shows you a more positive way of being. Wilkinson said: “I’m now a realtor and a mom of a 16 and a 11 yr old. Watching them grow has been my [ultimate] happiness over everything else.

"I’m so beyond grateful for today! Love ya!! Happy Women’s day!!”